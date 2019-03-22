Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Produces another strong game
Jones finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.
Jones put together another solid effort in Thursday's loss, drawing another start. With Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (elbow) officially shut down for the remainder of the season, expect Jones to see heavy minutes as the team's starting point guard. The former Final Four Most Outstanding Player should be a big fantasy asset across all formats for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Puts up a donut Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Productive in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Terrific in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Sacramento•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.