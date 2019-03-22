Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Produces another strong game

Jones finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

Jones put together another solid effort in Thursday's loss, drawing another start. With Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (elbow) officially shut down for the remainder of the season, expect Jones to see heavy minutes as the team's starting point guard. The former Final Four Most Outstanding Player should be a big fantasy asset across all formats for the remainder of the season.