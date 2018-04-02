Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Productive in Sunday's spot start

Jones offered 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.

Jones drew the start in place of Jeff Teague (knee) and thrived, turning in the third-highest scoring total of the night for the T-Wolves. The 21-year-old has proven capable of similarly productive performances in the past when seeing sufficient minutes, but his playing time is otherwise typically too restricted to warrant him serious fantasy consideration. However, if Teague were to need another night off against the Nuggets on Thursday, Jones would once again be a viable DFS play in an appealing individual matchup.