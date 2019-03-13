Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Produtive in spot start
Jones totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 133-107 loss to Denver.
Jones moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Jeff Teague (foot) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Jones was solid in his 27 minutes on the floor, although the assist numbers were a little disappointing. Teague continues to be troubled by his foot injuries and could be given more time off moving forward. There is no official word on how serious this injury is but given the Timberwolves are basically out of playoff contention, it is a very real possibility he gets shut down. As soon as we get word that Teague could miss any amount of time, Jones would become a must-roster player.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Terrific in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Sacramento•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Not on report•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Full participant at practice•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...