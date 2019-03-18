Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Puts up a donut Sunday
Jones scored zero points, adding just five assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Rockets.
Jones fell flat Sunday, missing all six of his shot attempts, ending the game with just a handful of peripheral numbers to his name. Jeff Teague (foot) was out again Sunday and there is still no clear timetable on his return. The Timberwolves are not going to make the playoffs and given the trouble Teague has had with his foot this season, he could be shut down. This is merely speculation at this stage but does seem a very real possibility. Jones could be dropped in a number of leagues after this performance but should be viewed as a standard league asset, at least until we get an update on Teague.
