Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Questionable for Game 5

Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Game 5 against the Rockets on Wednesday, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Despite the Timberwolves failing to disclose his injury prior to Game 4, Jones ended up sitting out of that contest due to a sore knee. He's still working through some discomfort and at this point, Jones is likely to be reevaluated after Wednesday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. Look for another update after that session and even if Jones were to be cleared, he'd likely struggle to see significant minutes considering Derrick Rose's recent breakout.