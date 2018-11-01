Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Questionable vs. Golden State

Jones (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Jones was a late scratch from Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to right foot soreness, and while the results of an MRI came back negative , his status for Friday's contest is still in doubt. With Jeff Teague (knee) also questionable, Minnesota may have to lean on Derrick Rose to start at point guard again.

