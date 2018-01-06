Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Quiet in Friday's loss

Jones recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during a 91-84 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Jones was quiet in the loss with just seven points. He hasn't done much in the starting role since Jeff Teague (knee) was injured, with averages of 6.4 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game across the last five games. At this point, it looks like the only reason to own him is for the steals.