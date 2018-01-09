Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Records season-high eight assists
Jones tallied six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.
While Jones' struggles from 3-point range continued Monday -- he's shooting just 2-for-17 (11.8 percent) from downtown while starting at point guard over the last nine games in place of Jeff Teague (knee) -- he remained a pest on the defensive end and contributed a new season high in assists, exceeding his total (six) from the past three contests combined. Because swingman Jimmy Butler typically serves as the Timberwolves' top creator, Jones shouldn't be expected to regularly offer value in the assists column, but his high steal totals should be stable while he logs major minutes in place of Teague, who is expected to miss at least another week.
