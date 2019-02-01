Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Remains out Saturday

Jones (ankle) will remain out Saturday against Denver.

It will be the eight consecutive contest in which Jones, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, will be sidelined for. Along with teammate Jeff Teague (foot) who remains out Saturday as well, guard Derrick Rose, if healthy enough, figures to have a large workload Saturday. Jones' next chance at a return will be Tuesday at Memphis.

