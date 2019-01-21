Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Remains out Tuesday
Jones (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Suns.
Jones will remain sidelined for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle injury. The point guard is apparently still wearing a walking boot, leaving him without a concrete return timetable. Jones' next chance to play will come Thursday against the Lakers.
