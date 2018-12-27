Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to backup role
Jones provided 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-94 win over the Bulls.
With Derrick Rose (ankle) returning from a one-game absence, Jones was back on the second unit but still delivered a credible performance. Jones offers some upside as an assists and steals streamer when he receives extended run, but his opportunities may diminish when both Rose and Jeff Teague (ankle) are at full health.
