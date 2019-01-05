Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to bench
Jones will come off the bench Friday against the Magic.
With Jeff Teague (ankle) returning to the lineup, Jones will resume his usual role as a reserve. Still, with Derrick Rose (ankle) out, Jones could still see a bump in workload compared to his early season numbers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Continues steady play as starter•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Career-high 13 dimes in start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: In line for another start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes four steals in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to backup role•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...