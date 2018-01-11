Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to bench

Jones will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Jones has started the Timberwolves' last seven games with Jeff Teague (knee) sidelined, but he'll return to a bench role with Teague set to return to action Wednesday. The 21-year-old guard could still see a fair share of minutes Wednesday as Minnesota eases Teague back into things, though he'll ultimately be in line for a decrease in playing time as Teague works back into the fold. Jones is averaging 3.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 14.4 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.