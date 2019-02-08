Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled inactive Friday
Jones (ankle) will be inactive for Friday's contest against the Pelicans.
It will be the 12th straight matchup in which Jones has been sidelined for, as the Duke product has been out since Jan. 15 when he suffered the left ankle sprain. With Derrick Rose (ankle) also ruled out Friday and teammates Jerryd Bayless (toe) and Jeff Teague (foot) deemed questionable, it appears as though the Timberwolves will be very shorthanded at the point-guard position against New Orleans on Friday.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...