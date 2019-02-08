Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled inactive Friday

Jones (ankle) will be inactive for Friday's contest against the Pelicans.

It will be the 12th straight matchup in which Jones has been sidelined for, as the Duke product has been out since Jan. 15 when he suffered the left ankle sprain. With Derrick Rose (ankle) also ruled out Friday and teammates Jerryd Bayless (toe) and Jeff Teague (foot) deemed questionable, it appears as though the Timberwolves will be very shorthanded at the point-guard position against New Orleans on Friday.