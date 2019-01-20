Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out for Sunday's tilt
Jones (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Jones remains in his walking boot for the time being, but there's an optimistic sense growing that a return could be on the horizon. Without many specifics, it's still a wait-and-see approach with Jones, but hopefully some more clarity regarding his situation will arise in the coming weeks.
