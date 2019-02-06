Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Thursday

Jones (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Magic, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Jones, who is nursing a sprained left ankle, has been out since Jan. 18 an will continue to miss time Thursday. With the Timberwolves' backcourt depleted, Jerryd Bayless should continue seeing an expanded role.

