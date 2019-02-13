Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Wednesday
Jones (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Wednesday will mark Jones' 13th straight absence due to a left ankle sprain. He appears to be making solid progress with his recovery but has yet to participate in contact drills at practice. Given the extended break due to all-star weekend, there's a decent chance Jones' able to return next Friday against the Knicks.
