Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Wednesday

Jones (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Wednesday will mark Jones' 13th straight absence due to a left ankle sprain. He appears to be making solid progress with his recovery but has yet to participate in contact drills at practice. Given the extended break due to all-star weekend, there's a decent chance Jones' able to return next Friday against the Knicks.

