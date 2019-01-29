Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out Wednesday
Jones (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Jones will miss a seventh consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sprained left knee. Minnesota will also be without Jeff Teague (foot), while Derrick Rose (ankle) is considered questionable.
