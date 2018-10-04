Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's loss

Jones managed 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 loss to the Clippers.

Jones came off the bench but saw one more minute than both starting guards (Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose). It's too early to tell for sure, but it doesn't exactly bode well for Jones that he appears to be third on the depth chart at point guard. With that being said, Jones is worth keeping tabs on, especially if a trade goes down.