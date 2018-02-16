Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores eight in win
Jones registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 13 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.
Jones' eight points Thursday were the most he has scored since going off for 15 back on Feb. 3. Aside from a few double digit scoring performances, the former Duke guard has been consistently lingering in single digits and has not provided major contributions to any statistical category during the season.
