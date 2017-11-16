Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores four points

Jones collected four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs.

Jones had a productive night considering he's averaging 3.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 14.4 minutes this season. He'll likely have a similar stat line deep into the season since he's the first point guard off the bench.