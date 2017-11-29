Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores season-high 12 points in Tuesday's loss

Jones managed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 92-89 loss to the Wizards.

Jones received a career high minute total, and he finished with a season high in scoring while matching his season high in assists. If Jeff Teague (Achilles), who decided to err on the side of caution after taking part in pregame warmups, sits out of Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Jones would figure to draw a fourth straight start. Prior to these last three tilts that Teague has missed, Jones had seen 20 minutes or more just once this season. Nevertheless, he could be opening coach Tom Thibodeau's eyes.