Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores seven points in win
Jones scored seven points with five assists and two steals in 15 minutes in Monday's win over the Lakers.
Jones continues to be efficient off the bench but struggles to get more than 15 minutes per game with Jeff Teague healthy. Jones is averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 assist and 1.4 steals in 14.6 minutes per game over his last seven games.
