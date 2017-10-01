Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores two in preseason opener
Jones scored two points with an assist and played eight minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Lakers.
Although Aaron Brooks played more minutes (16) than Jones, Brooks didn't enter the game until the fourth quarter. It looks like Jones has the edge on the backup point guard battle as the preseason begins.
