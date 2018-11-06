Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sees minutes tail off

Jones came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Monday's 120-109 loss to the Clippers, finishing with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Jones had accrued 67 total minutes the past two games while Jeff Teague (knee) was sidelined and Derrick Rose (ankle) was limited to one quarter of action. Though Teague remained sidelined Monday, Rose was cleared to play and entered the starting five at point guard, resulting in Jones picking up limited run in a backup role. Once Teague is available again -- perhaps as soon as Wednesday against the Lakers -- it's possible that Jones drops out of the rotation entirely while Rose comes off the bench to soak up minutes at either backcourt spot.