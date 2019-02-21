Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Set to practice Thursday
Jones (ankle) will practice Thursday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Jones, who hasn't played since Jan. 15 due to a sprained left ankle, said he's feeling much better, and barring any setbacks, it sounds like the point guard will be cleared to return Friday against the Knicks. The 22-year-old said he doesn't expect to face any restrictions once he's cleared to play, so he should immediately resume his role as one of the first guards off the bench when he returns, pushing Jerryd Bayless and Isaiah Canaan into lesser roles. Prior to getting hurt, Jones was averaging 5.4 points, 4.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 20.3 minutes.
