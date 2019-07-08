Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Signs offer sheet with Grizzlies

Jones will sign a three-year, $28 million offer sheet with Memphis, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Jones and the Timberwolves have yet to come to terms on a contract, and now they have just two days to match the Grizzlies' offer. Jones put up career highs in points, rebounds and assists a season ago, averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and two rebounds over 68 contests.