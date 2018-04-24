Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Game 4

Jones is dealing with some swelling in his knee and will sit out Game 4 against the Rockets on Monday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Jones apparently felt his knee stiffen up during warmups and while the Timberwolves didn't report it prior to the game, he's now expected to remain sidelined for its duration. Jones' role has fluctuated fairly significantly this series, but with Derrick Rose emerging off the bench as Jeff Teague's backup, Jones likely would've only been in line for a handful of minutes. He can be avoided for fantasy purposes in the playoffs.