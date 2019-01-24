Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Thursday
Jones (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Jones will miss his fourth consecutive contest on account of the left ankle sprain. The Timberwolves haven't indicated that Jones has resumed practicing yet, so it's likely that he'll also be withheld from action for the second game of the back-to-back set Friday in Utah.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Ruled out for Sunday's tilt•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Avoids long-term injury•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sprains ankle, X-rays negative•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Suffers lower leg injury•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Posts 14 points, six dimes in win•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...