Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Thursday

Jones (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Jones will miss his fourth consecutive contest on account of the left ankle sprain. The Timberwolves haven't indicated that Jones has resumed practicing yet, so it's likely that he'll also be withheld from action for the second game of the back-to-back set Friday in Utah.

