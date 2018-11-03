Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid effort despite poor shooting Friday
Jones produced eight points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to Golden State.
Jones returned from a one-game absence and moved into the starting lineup with Jeff Teague (knee) still on the sidelines. In his first start of the season, Jones was able to put up a solid line despite shooting just 3-of-11 from the field. He has flashed his upside on numerous occasions but rarely gets the playing time to do anything with it. If Teague is forced to miss additional time, Jones could be a nice streaming option if you are in need of assists and steals.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Questionable vs. Golden State•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: MRI on foot comes back negative•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Late scratch for Wednesday's game•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes three steals in Monday's win•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times