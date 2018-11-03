Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid effort despite poor shooting Friday

Jones produced eight points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to Golden State.

Jones returned from a one-game absence and moved into the starting lineup with Jeff Teague (knee) still on the sidelines. In his first start of the season, Jones was able to put up a solid line despite shooting just 3-of-11 from the field. He has flashed his upside on numerous occasions but rarely gets the playing time to do anything with it. If Teague is forced to miss additional time, Jones could be a nice streaming option if you are in need of assists and steals.