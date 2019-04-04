Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid production in Wednesday's win

Jones tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six assists, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Jones scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting Wednesday, continuing his sold finish to the season. The lack of steals was a bit of downer with many owners likely having him for his ability to rack up the defensive numbers. With Jeff Teague (foot) done for the season, Jones would continue to see big minutes down the stretch and although his upside isn't this highest, he should still be rostered across most formats.