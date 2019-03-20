Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Solid stat line in loss

Jones finished with 10 points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal over 33 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

He drew another start with Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (elbow) both on the shelf and came away with a decent stat line in Tuesday's loss. Jones doesn't have a high ceiling, but he has a pretty solid floor with his assist and steal totals buoying some bad scoring nights.