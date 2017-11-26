Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting in place of Teague

Jones will get the start Sunday against the Suns in place of Jeff Teague (Achilles), Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

As expected, Jones will get the nod as Teague misses his second consecutive contest. The former Duke standout played a season-high 33 minutes Friday against Miami, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

