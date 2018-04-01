Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Sunday vs. Jazz
Jones will start at point guard in Sunday's game against Utah.
Jones is drawing the start in place of Jeff Teague (knee), and will figure to see a minutes increase as a result. Look for Jones to return to the bench whenever Teague returns to action.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Nice thievery Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays just 14 minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores eight in win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets more time with Teague ailing•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to bench•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...