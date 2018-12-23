Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Sunday
Jones will draw the start at point guard Sunday against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
With Jeff Teague (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) both ruled out, Jones is set to make his third start of the 2018-2019 campaign. He's averaging 4.6 points along with 4.6 assists over his previous five contests, although he'll likely see more opportunities to make plays at Oklahoma City.
