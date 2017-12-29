Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Thursday

Jones will get the start at point guard for Thursday's game against the Bucks,

As expected, Jones will replace Jeff Teague (knee) in the starting lineup. Teague is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, so Jones will have an opportunity to see an increased workload during that span. The Duke product has produced 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists across 40.0 minutes per game in three starts this season. He is worth a pick up for some short-term help in standard leagues, as well as a solid DFS play until his price catches up to his expected increased production.