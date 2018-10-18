Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Struggles with shot in season opener
Jones scored four points with an assist and was just 2-of-7 from the floor in 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.
Jones struggled with his shot perhaps forcing a few drives to the basket, as he'll usually add more assists off the bench in his current reserve role. Jones was very effective on a per minute basis last season (14.1 PER) so he has upside if he finds more playing time off the bench or his situation improves with a trade of Jimmy Butler.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Does a bit of everything Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sitting out Game 4•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...