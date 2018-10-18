Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Struggles with shot in season opener

Jones scored four points with an assist and was just 2-of-7 from the floor in 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.

Jones struggled with his shot perhaps forcing a few drives to the basket, as he'll usually add more assists off the bench in his current reserve role. Jones was very effective on a per minute basis last season (14.1 PER) so he has upside if he finds more playing time off the bench or his situation improves with a trade of Jimmy Butler.