Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Suffers lower leg injury
Jones suffered an apparent lower leg injury Tuesday against the 76ers and went to the locker room while putting little weight on his left leg, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Jones appears to have hurt his ankle or foot, and he needed to be helped off the floor, so his return is very much in doubt. If he ends up missing time past Tuesday, Jerryd Bayless could be in line for extra minutes.
