Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes four steals in Friday's loss

Jones accumulated eight points (4-6 FG), six assists, and four steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Jones swiped a season high steal total while making solid contributions as a scorer and distributor. Moreover, Derrick Rose aggravated his ankle injury, with Jones stepping in to take his place about a minute into the overtime session. It's unclear whether Rose will miss any time, or whether Jeff Teague will be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Heat. However, Jones would likely be worth a look, especially in daily leagues, in the event that Rose and/or Teague are held out.