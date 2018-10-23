Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Swipes three steals in Monday's win

Jones collected eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 101-91 win over the Pacers.

Jones has seen limited minutes through the first four games, and this was by far his most productive outing. With Derick Rose and Jeff Teague both off to strong starts, Jones is being overlooked and for now is only a viable option in deeper leagues.