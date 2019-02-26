Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Terrific in spot start

Jones tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over Sacramento.

Jones moved into the starting lineup with Jeff Teague (knee) ruled out prior to tipoff. Jones was excellent in his new role, ending the game with 16 points to go with eight assists and three steals. He was a huge factor in the Timberwolves comeback and demonstrated why many fantasy owners would love to see him in a bigger role on a regular basis. There is every chance Teague misses another game and Jones is worth adding in most formats until Teague's status is confirmed.