Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Terrific in spot start
Jones tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over Sacramento.
Jones moved into the starting lineup with Jeff Teague (knee) ruled out prior to tipoff. Jones was excellent in his new role, ending the game with 16 points to go with eight assists and three steals. He was a huge factor in the Timberwolves comeback and demonstrated why many fantasy owners would love to see him in a bigger role on a regular basis. There is every chance Teague misses another game and Jones is worth adding in most formats until Teague's status is confirmed.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Draws start vs. Sacramento•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Not on report•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Full participant at practice•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Expected back after break•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.