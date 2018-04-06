Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Three assists in loss
Jones did not record a point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but added three assists and two steals over 12 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 loss at Denver.
Coming off what may have been his best all-around performance of the year, Jones struggled to convert a single shot Thursday. The former NCAA National Champion is currently averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 assists during his third NBA season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Productive in Sunday's spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Starting Sunday vs. Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Nice thievery Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Plays just 14 minutes in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Scores eight in win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...