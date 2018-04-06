Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Three assists in loss

Jones did not record a point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but added three assists and two steals over 12 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 loss at Denver.

Coming off what may have been his best all-around performance of the year, Jones struggled to convert a single shot Thursday. The former NCAA National Champion is currently averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 assists during his third NBA season.

