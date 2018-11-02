Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Friday

Jones (foot) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Chris Hine of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

After being a late scratch Wednesday against the Jazz with right foot soreness, Jones will be back on the floor as the Timberwolves kick off their five-game road trip. With Jeff Teague (knee) still out, Jones should play a prominent role in Friday's contest, but Minnesota may elect to use Derrick Rose more than usual following his stellar 50-point performance against Utah.