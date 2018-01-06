Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play, start Friday

Jones (face) will play and start Friday against the Celtics.

Jones had to get stitches on his lip following Wednesday's game, though it was never expected to keep him sidelined. He'll start Friday and should see a full complement of minutes. Over the last four games, Jones has averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals across 31.5 minutes.