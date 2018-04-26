Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will play Wednesday
Jones (knee) will play Wednesday night against the Rockets, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Jones was forced to miss Game 4 with a sore knee, however he will be available to play in Game 5. Jones saw just seven minutes in Game 1 and in Game 3, however he saw 29 minutes of action in Game 2. With Jones available, he could cut into Derrick Rose's minutes, who saw 32 minutes in Jones' absence.
