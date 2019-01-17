Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will sport walking boot for a few days
Jones will wear a walking boot on his sprained left ankle for several days and will be day-to-day after that, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPNreports.
The Timberwolves next game is Friday against the Spurs, and it seems as though Jones won't be ready for that contest. If he's unable to go on Friday, Sunday against Phoenix would be the next opportunity. With both Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose healthy, a Jones absence wouldn't really cause much of a change in the Wolves' rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Sprains ankle, X-rays negative•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Suffers lower leg injury•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Posts 14 points, six dimes in win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Minutes down following bench move•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Returns to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Continues steady play as starter•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...