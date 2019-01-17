Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Will sport walking boot for a few days

Jones will wear a walking boot on his sprained left ankle for several days and will be day-to-day after that, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPNreports.

The Timberwolves next game is Friday against the Spurs, and it seems as though Jones won't be ready for that contest. If he's unable to go on Friday, Sunday against Phoenix would be the next opportunity. With both Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose healthy, a Jones absence wouldn't really cause much of a change in the Wolves' rotation.