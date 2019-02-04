Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Without firm timetable

Jones (ankle) was present at Monday's practice, but he remains without a clear return timetable, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Jones hasn't played since Jan. 15 due to a sprained left ankle, but he went through parts of Monday's session and stayed after to get shots up with Jeff Teague (foot), who's been on the shelf, himself, for the last six contests. Jones is getting closer to a return, per coach Ryan Saunders, but it's unclear if he'll have a realistic chance to get back on the court in a three-game week for Minnesota. The Timberwolves play at Memphis on Tuesday before a Thursday/Friday back-to-back in Orlando and New Orleans.