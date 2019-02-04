Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Won't play Tuesday
Jones (ankle) will not play Tuesday against Memphis.
Jones is still working his way back from a sprained left ankle that's kept him out since Jan. 15, and while he was able to participate in parts of practice Monday, the Duke product is still without a firm timetable. Consider him day-to-day in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Magic.
