Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves.

Arguably the best shot-blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.