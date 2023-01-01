The Timberwolves assigned Moore to their G League affiliate Iowa on Sunday.
Moore spent most of December with the NBA roster but failed to make a significant impact, as he didn't see the court in any of the team's last four contests and only logged more than 10 minutes three times. Moore should handle a bigger workload at the G League level.
